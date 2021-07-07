Tajikistan applies to CSTO for assistance over threats from Afghanistan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Tajikistan has asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance for overcoming the challenges coming from Afghanistan, ARMENPRESS reports the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the CSTO Hasan Sultanov announced.

"Tajikistan, as the country with the longest border with Afghanistan, is taking all possible measures to maintain the situation, to meet the threats and challenges coming from that country. However, given the situation in the region, as well as the fact that certain parts of the border with Afghanistan are in hard-to-reach mountainous areas, it becomes difficult to overcome this problem alone," Sultanov said at a meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council.

According to him, the existing situation requires "an adequate response by the CSTO, including the adoption of measures for strengthening the potential to protect the southern borders."

"In this context, the implementation of 2013, September decision of the Collective Security Council on the need to ‘'Provide Assistance to the Republic of Tajikistan in strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border" remains relevant. Therefore, we would like to call on the member states of the organization to contribute to the full implementation of this document," Sultanov said.