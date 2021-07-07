Ambassador Babakhanyan delivers credentials to President of India

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to India Yuri Babakhanyan delivered credentials to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind on July 6 through video-conference.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Abassador Babakhanyan said that since the independence of Armenia the traditionally warm relations with a history of thousands of years between the two nations have acquired new impetus and the scope of Armenian-Indian cooperation expands. The Ambassador added that numerous achievements have been reached during the bilateral partnership, particularly in the spheres of education, health, culture and military-technical cooperation, but still there is much to be done.

The Indian President assured that the Indian side will spare no efforts to strengthen and deepen the bilateral warm relations that had been established since ancient times.

President Kovind thanked Armenia for accepting the Indian students and giving them quality education.