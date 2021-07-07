EDB forecasts 4.2% GDP growth in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Development Bank has released an updated macroeconomic forecast for 2021 and in the medium term. Forecast for Armenia's GDP growth for 2021 has been raised to 4.2%. It is noted that Russia's more active economic recovery, a key trade partner of Armenia, has given a strong impetus to exports from Armenia in the first half of the year.

ARMENPRESS reports the Eurasian Development Bank expects 5.4% inflation by the end of the year in Armenia.

According to the bank, inflation in Belarus will be 8.7%, in Kazakhstan - 6.7%, in Kyrgyzstan - 7.7%, in Russia - 5%, and in Tajikistan - 7.4%.