Artsakh must have strong armed forces, says President

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited the special purpose department of the National Security Service to hand over high state awards to officers who have been distinguished during the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks the head of state noted that despite the heavy outcome of the war the officers have fulfilled their duties with an honor.

“I bow before the memory of all our fallen heroes. Thanks to you, today we continue our dream of having an independent statehood. I am convinced we have a lot of services to provide to our homeland and people together”, the President said, adding that the preservation of peace is on the political agenda, but Artsakh must have strong and combat-ready armed forces.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan