Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

71 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 6.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2910.

Currently, 7 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration