Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.
71 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 6.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2910.
Currently, 7 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 13:08 Talks on expanding presence of Russian border guards on Armenia-Azerbaijan border continue – Ambassador
- 12:33 Artsakh must have strong armed forces, says President
- 11:12 New police patrol service launches in Yerevan
- 11:12 Armenia reports 140 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:54 Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 10:23 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain
- 09:50 CSTO must have sent investigative commission to Armenia-Azerbaijan border before giving assessment – political scientist
- 09:37 It’s not a border incident, it’s an aggression against Armenia –political analyst on Armenia- Azerbaijan border situation
- 08:54 European Stocks down - 06-07-21
- 08:53 US stocks - 06-07-21
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-21
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-07-21
- 08:50 Oil Prices Down - 06-07-21
- 07.06-21:35 Ceasefire along entire NK contact line is preserved – Russian MoD
- 07.06-20:46 Recognition of the Yezidi Genocide by the Dutch Parliament is a historic decision – Armenian MP
- 07.06-19:15 UAE highlights deepening of cooperation with Armeia in high-tech industry
- 07.06-17:57 President Sarkissian congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on birthday
- 07.06-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-21
- 07.06-17:37 Asian Stocks up - 06-07-21
- 07.06-17:22 AraratBank and FMO unlock funding for underserved entrepreneurs
- 07.06-17:20 Armenian President extends condolences to Russian counterpart over Kamchatka plane crash
- 07.06-17:17 Pashinyan offers condolences to Putin over plane crash in Kamchatka
- 07.06-16:30 ‘Recognition of Artsakh’s independence and restoration of its territorial integrity are priority’, President says
- 07.06-16:15 President of Artsakh receives Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia
- 07.06-16:03 Pashinyan to meet with Putin in Moscow
11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 3055 times EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects
14:31, 07.02.2021
Viewed 1647 times Armenian Ambassador, Iran Deputy Energy Minister discuss construction of 3rd power transmission line project
18:17, 06.30.2021
Viewed 1364 times Neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan, nor population of NK are interested in the continuation of the conflict – Putin
12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 1282 times Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away
13:52, 07.02.2021
Viewed 1073 times ‘No such statement was made’ – Ambassador Fan Yong clarifies remarks of Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan