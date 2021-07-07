It’s not a border incident, it’s an aggression against Armenia –political analyst on Armenia- Azerbaijan border situation

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Political analyst, editor-in-chief of the Russian Regnum news agency, Modest Kolerov, has commented on the recent telephone conversation of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to him, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia is right that the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s territory is not a border incident, but an attack, an aggression against Armenia.

“Of course, it’s an attack, an aggression, undoubtedly. But the reason of this attack is that the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not clarified yet. It is drawn in someone’s brain, on a piece of paper, however, neither demarcation nor delimitation have been carried out. There is no regular border. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia is right – it’s an attack, an aggression against Armenia”, Modest Kolerov told ARMENPRESS.

The political analyst says if Armenia officially applies to the CSTO requesting to defend itself from aggression, it must show its border, border guards, borderline and border points. “But that regular border doesn’t exist now”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan