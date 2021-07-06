Ceasefire along entire NK contact line is preserved – Russian MoD

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire is maintained along the entire line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued a statement.

"The Russian peacekeeping unit continus to carry out tasks in the area. The Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation round the clock and monitoring the ceasefire regime at 27 monitoring points. The Russian peacekeepers are ensuring the safe movement of civilians," the statement said.

It is noted that the engineering teams of the Russian peacekeeping unit continue to work to clear the territory of Nagorno Karabakh from mines. "In total, 2165 hectares of land, 657.3 km of roads, 1892 buildings, including 30 objects of social significance, were cleared of unexploded devices starting from November 23, 2020, 25,640 explosive objects were found and neutralized," reads the statement.

Continuous cooperation is maintained with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan to coordinate efforts to prevent possible incidents in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.