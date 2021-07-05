From digital agenda to elimination of barriers - EEC Council session to take place on July 7

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will take place on July 7.

ARMENPRESS reports the EEC informs that the draft agreement on Advisory Council for Exchange Rate Policy of Eurasian Economic Union Member States will be approved. It’s mentioned that the document will be sent to the EAEU member states for passing domestic procedures.

It is expected that a decision will be made to start the implementation of the "Digital Technical Regulation within the Eurasian Economic Union" program.

The agenda of the Council session will include issues related to the use of digital technologies in ensuring the free movement of citizens in the EAEU countries, with the aim of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The agenda of the discussion includes improving the evaluation of digital markets, the process of lifting the barriers in the internal market of the Eurasian Economic Union, deepening cooperation in the field of aircraft construction and other issues.

It is also planned to discuss the roadmap for the development of a common market for organic agricultural products within the EAEU.