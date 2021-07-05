Armenia records 53 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. 53 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 225.606, the ministry of healthcare reports.

67 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 217.198.

The death toll has risen to 4527 (1 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 2780.

A total of 1 million 205 thousand and 632 tests have been done.

.The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 1101.