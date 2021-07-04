“Common values underlie Armenian-American relations” - Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President Joe Biden of the United States of America on U.S. Independence Day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of America on Independence Day.

With the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers bequeathed the people of the United States and all mankind the noble ideas of state building, democracy and fundamental freedoms.

We are pleased that your administration has reaffirmed its commitment to reinstating the role of the United States as an international leader in promoting democracy, strengthening the rule of law, protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide. Shared by the Armenian and American peoples, these values are at the core of our bilateral relations. In this connection, I would like to thank the United States for its strong hand in supporting Armenia’s democratic reforms.

Serious challenges have recently emerged across the globe: epidemics, climate change, conflicts and wars. We appreciate the U.S. Government’s invaluable financial and medical assistance provided to the international community, including Armenia, in the fight against the global pandemic.

We highly appreciate the active mediation role played by the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, as well as your country’s clear position on the need to negotiate a final status for Nagorno-Karabakh. I am confident that a comprehensive and equitable resolution of the Artsakh issue will be achieved through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ joint efforts.

Armenia is prepared to deepen and expand our bilateral relations in the framework of the strategic dialogue. I am hopeful that in the near future we will boast ever new achievements in the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Reiterating my congratulations, I wish you and the friendly people of America prosperity, development, and a speedy victory over COVID-19.”