China expects activation of Armenian business in its market

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese government is discussing closer cooperation steps with Armenia, Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong told reporters in Yerevan.

“We work on attracting Chinese investors to Armenia. At the moment we are discussing the cooperation in different directions, work on increasing the tourism flow from China to Armenia. We hope that the Armenian business would activate in the Chinese market. Chinese people like Armenian-made goods a lot, including the alcoholic drinks. Our country likes the Armenian brandy and wine a lot, as well as we are interested in the copper and much more produced here”, the foreign diplomat said.

He stated that many initiatives between Armenia and China were not implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent war in Artsakh.

Fan Yong informed that next year Armenia and China will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, adding that at that period the two countries will assist and help one another.

“Armenia and China have established friendly relations, there is a high level of cooperation. At the beginning of the establishment of the diplomatic ties the trade turnover has been 200,000 dollars, but last year it approached 1 billion dollars. For us, the purpose of the cooperation with a friendly country is to contribute to raising and developing the living standards of that country’s population. We are ready to share our development experience with Armenia”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan