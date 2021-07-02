Armenian Ombudsman discusses necessity of urgent return of POWs from Azerbaijan with CoE Human Rights Commissioner

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović in Strasbourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The Ombudsman presented the CoE Human Rights Commissioner the urgency of the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, giving facts according to which the Azerbaijani side is holding the captives with gross violations of international humanitarian law.

Tatoyan also presented the gross violations of the rights of Armenia’s border residents by the Azerbaijani servicemen, the results of the fact-finding activities in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the situation of human rights in correctional facilities, detention places, as well as the protection of rights children, women and disabled persons.

