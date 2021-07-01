Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-07-21

YEREVAN, 1 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 495.84 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.06 drams to 587.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.80 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.24 drams to 682.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 121.63 drams to 28107.48 drams. Silver price down by 3.04 drams to 410.74 drams. Platinum price down by 176.05 drams to 16882.18 drams.