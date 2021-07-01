Armenia records 126 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. 126 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 225,221, the ministry of healthcare reports.

3920 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 30.

104 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 216,882.

The death toll has reached 4517 (3 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease has reached 1100 (1 new such case).

The number of active cases is 2722.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan