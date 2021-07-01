On June 29, 2021, the Completion Ceremony of “The Project for Construction of Water Pipe to an Irrigation Reservoir in the Hors Community” in the amount of USD 84,120 within the frameworks of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of Japan was held at the Hors community.

The Ceremony was attended by Mr. Masanori Fukushima, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia, Mr. Ararat Grigoryan, Governor of Vayots Dzor region as well as representatives from Vayots Dzor regional-territorial structures.

The Project aimed at increasing the volumes of water and supplying the water for irrigation to the community in the dry season in Hors community in Yeghegis cluster of VayotsDzor province by constructing the water pipe to an irrigation reservoir. As a result, 420 villagers in the Hors Community benefited from the Project.

The Governor of VayotzDzor, Mr. Grigoryan, first of all congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador on assuming the responsible mission, expressing confidence that he would make an exceptional contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-Japanese relations. Mr. Grigoryan expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan for the support provided within the Project, which will provide irrigation water to the community and will also contribute to the ecological sustainability of the community.

Ambassador Fukushima, in turn, stressed that he is particularly glad to know that as a result of the Project, more than 420 people in Hors community already have sustainable supply of water for irrigation. In view of the crucial importance which agriculture has in the economic development of Armenia, this Project is perfectly in line with the Armenian Government’s priorities to increase the efficiency of agriculture by improving access to irrigation.