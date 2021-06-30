Armenian citizens to travel to EU without Covid-19 restrictions

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The European Council has included Armenia in the list of countries from which COVID-19 limitations for travelling to the EU and Schengen area will be lifted, ARMEPRESS reports the decision will enter into force by the end of the week.

In addition to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Qatar, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia have been included in the list.

EU's ''safe country list'' is refreshed on weekly basis in accordance with the epidemiological situation in different countries.

The UK has been left out of thelist, because Delta strain of COVID-19 has widely spread in the country.