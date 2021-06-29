Armenia Alliance will be radical opposition in the parliament – Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The "Armenia" Alliance will be a radical opposition in the parliament, ARMENPRESS reports, the second president of Armenia, leader of the "Armenia" Alliance Robert Kocharyan stated this at the first general meeting of the Armenia Alliance.

“We have become a parliamentary opposition and have enough power to implement part of our goals’’, Kocharyan said.

Robert Kocharyan noted that as institutional radical opposition, they will act in the limits of the Armenian law, returning the faith to parliamentary opposition to the people. ‘’Because in the recent years the parliamentary opposition made deals with the authorities. Today we need to return the faith of the people and as a radical opposition, we will do that working day and night’’, Kocharyan said.

At the same time, Kocharyan thanked the 270 thousand citizens who voted for them. He also added that the results of the elections were surprising for them, since they expected other results.