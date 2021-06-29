Poland ready to support Armenia in process of democratic reforms

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has made a statement over the June 20 snap parliamentary elections held in Armenia.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland welcomed the positive assessment of the parliamentary elections in Armenia, according to which international standards were met and the transparency of the voting process was ensured. The final results of the elections, presented by the Central Election Commission of Armenia, confirm that the will of the voters is to continue the democratic reforms initiated during the Velvet Revolution.

The Republic of Poland will cooperate with the new government of the Republic of Armenia, which will emerge as a result of early elections, and counts on the further development of good bilateral relations. We are ready to support Armenia in the process of democratic reforms and modernization of the country, as well as work together to further expand Armenia's relations with the EU and to fully settle conflicts”, the statement says.