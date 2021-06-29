Armenian President congratulates Turkmen counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I highly appreciate the traditional friendly relations between our nations. I am convinced that we will manage to ensure the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Turkmenistan with joint efforts”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

