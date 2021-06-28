POWs should immediately be repatriated – Dutch Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Dutch Ambassador to Armenia Nico Schermers emphasizes that the Armenian war prisoners kept in Azerbaijan should be immediately repatriated, without any precondition, ARMENPRESS reports Schermers said in a briefing with reporters.

''The POWs should be immediately repatriated. This is the position of the Dutch Government. I can only hope that the POWs will be repatriated without any conditions'', he said.

The Ambassador reminded that last week the representatives of the EU, 25 Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, visited Armenia and Azerbaijan, who also discussed the issue of the repatrioation of the POWs during the visit.

The Dutch Ambassador also referred to the so-called ''trophy-park'' in Baku, emphasizing that it should not have happened and that it's iadmissible, which is also the position of the Dutch Government. The opeing of the park is shocking for the Ambassador, who believes it does not foster peace.