Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on firing at Azerbaijani positions

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which the Armenian armed forces opened fire towards the Azerbaijani positions in the border area of Tavush province.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry is spreading another disinformation, claiming that in the evening of June 27 the Armenian armed forces’ units have opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions, this time in the border section of Tavush province. This information as well has nothing to do with the reality, as the units of the Armenian Armed Forces didn’t fire a single shot at the Azerbaijani positions”, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

