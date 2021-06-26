Canadian FM announces about new mission aimed at supporting democracy in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Canada Marc Garneau has announced that Ambassador of Canada to Germany and Special Commissioner to the European Union Stéphane Dion will carry out a special mission, by examining the ways Canada can support the Armenian democracy, ARMENPRESS reports, the Foreign Ministry of Canada informed.

‘’Strong democracy in Armenia is one of the key factors for regional stability. Special Commissioner Dion has always been greatly interested in Armenia’s democratic achievements’’, Garneau said.

During the mission the Special Commissioner will examine the ways Canada can support the efforts of the civil society of Armenia, strengthen democratic institutions, add Armenia’s involvement in multilateral institutions and foster inclusive economic growth.

Stéphane Dion’s work will last a few months, during which he will hold on-line consultations with interested sides both in Armenia and Canada. He will also pay a visit to Armenia to meet with members of the Government of Armenia, partner embassies, civil society groups, international organizations, the private sector and the media.

‘’This mission underscores how important the success of democracy in Armenia is for Canada. At the end of the mission, the Special Commissioner will present a report to Minister Garneau, including suggestions on how Canada can advance implementation of democratic aspirations together with Armenia in the future’’ reads the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Canada.

Special Commissioner Stéphane Dion made a note on his Twitter page regarding his appointment to the responsible position of the mission, noting: "I am honored to have such an opportunity to strengthen the democratic ties between Canada and Armenia."