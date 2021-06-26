Armenia records 93 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. 93 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,728, the ministry of healthcare reports.

66 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 216,489.

The death toll has risen to 4506 (1 death case has been registered in the past one day).

3631 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 25.

The number of active cases is 2636.