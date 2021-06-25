Armenia’s economic activity index grows 4.3% in five months

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased 4.3% in January-May 2021 compared to January-May 2020, and the increase only in May compared to May 2020 comprised 10.9%, the Statistical Committee reported today.

Industrial production volume increased 2.3%, construction volume – 14.3%.

The increase in trade turnover comprised 7.4%, in the services field (without trade) – 0.9%.

Consumer price index increased 5.5%, industrial production price index – 9% and energy production volume – 2%.

11.6% increase has been registered in external trade turnover volumes in January-May 2021, whereas in May only the growth was 35.3% compared to May 2020.

Export from Armenia in January-May 2021 increased 20.8%, import – 6.7%.

Dram exchange rate against US dollar has been 523.87 as of January-May 2021.

