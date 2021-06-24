Armenia extends trade embargo against Turkish goods by another 6 months

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has extended the ban on imports of Turkish-made products by another 6 months.

The respective decision was adopted today at the Cabinet meeting.

“According to the Treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union, EAEU member states in trade with the third countries can unilaterally apply non-tariff regulation measures in accordance with the Appendix 7th of the Treaty. Accordingly, the temporary measure is valid for a maximum of 6 months after the date of its establishment.

The ban of imports of products of Turkish origin halts the financial flows from Armenian sources into Turkey’s state treasury, at the same time preventing the infiltration of potential dangers through the import of final goods from a hostile country,” the decision said.

