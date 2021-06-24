Armenia registers unprecedented growth in number of workplaces in May

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has registered a new figure in the number of workplaces, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan informed that the number of jobs with high income above zero comprised 635,000. “This is an unprecedented figure and passed the highest number registered in September 2020 which was 632,000. This is more from the figures of 2018-2020. In particular, it is more by 34,000 from the figure of May 2020, and by 37,000 from May 2019, and by 87,000 from 2018”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that the number of jobs increased by 15% or 86,962 in May compared to May 2018. “The wage fund increased by 38 billion drams or 39% compared to May 2018. Average wage per capita increased by 35,714 drams or 20.2%”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that there is an economic growth in construction sector, which led to the increase in the number of jobs. “We also have a slow, but a steady increase in tourism sector. The next biggest segment is in the catering sector where we have a growth in workplaces”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan