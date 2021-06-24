Armenia reports 103 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. 103 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,533, the ministry of healthcare reports.

3452 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 23.

82 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 216,312.

The death toll has risen to 4505 (2 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease has reached 1096.

The number of active cases is 2620.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan