LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $2403.00, copper price stood at $9217.00, lead price stood at $2173.50, nickel price stood at $17710.00, tin price stood at $30070.00, zinc price stood at $2853.00, molybdenum price stood at $43651.00, cobalt price up by 2.28% to $45555.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.