Armenian President congratulates Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, on the country’s National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia attaches importance to the development and deepening of the cooperation with Luxembourg, based on mutual trust and respect, in areas of mutual interest.

I am confident that the constructive dialogue existing between our countries will continue expanding for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan