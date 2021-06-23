Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh statements

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation today, discussing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in particular the implementation of the trilateral statements aimed at solving the humanitarian problems, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

The Foreign Ministers highlighted the key contribution of the trilateral working group chaired by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers to the development of the region in the post-conflict period.

The leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan signed a statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh on November 9, 2020. On January 11, 2020, another trilateral statement was signed by the leaders, which confirmed their readiness to the unblocking of regional economic and transportation communications.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan