Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia congratulates Armenian President on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia has sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Gaining the people’s trust and holding a high state position you are fulfilling the duties trusted to you with responsibility and bring huge contribution to the public unity for the sake of the country’s dignified future.

The fact that you make efforts so that your compatriots do not forget their spiritual roots, respect the national history and culture, preserve the heritage of the ancestors with care, is appreciated.

I wish you spiritual strength, the God’s help and success to your work, and to the people of Armenia – peace and welfare”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan