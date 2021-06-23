China’s Xi congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Chinese President stated that for them Armenia is one of the traditional friendly countries. He said last year China and Armenia fought together against the coronavirus pandemic, which was a new impetus for the development of the bilateral relations and the cooperation in different fields.

“I attach great importance to the development of the Chinese-Armenian relations and I am ready to make efforts with you to raise the bilateral ties to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples”, the Chinese President said in his congratulatory letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan