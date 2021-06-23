Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Luxembourg’s PM on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the country’s national day, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Armenian government and myself personally I want to address my warm congratulations and best wishes of welfare and development to you and the members of the government on the National Day of Luxembourg.

Armenia attaches great importance to the further development and expansion of multi-layered relations with Luxemburg in all areas of mutual interest. I want to reaffirm the readiness of the Armenian side to make efforts to maximally ensure the exercise of the huge cooperation potential existing between the two countries.

By using this chance, I want to express my deep gratitude for the Luxembourg government’s decisive principled stance demonstrated during the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and the Azerbaijani encroachments against Armenia’s sovereign territory, as well as for raising this position from different platforms.

I am confident that the constructive dialogue between our states will continue to develop and expand for the benefit and welfare of our two friendly nations.

I wish you and the government of Luxembourg new achievements.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan