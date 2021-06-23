Lukashenko congratulates Pashinyan on victory in elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

“Your determination and service to the interests of the Armenian people have become a key to success in the important public-political campaign for the country”, Lukashenko said in his congratulatory letter.

He expressed confidence that the mutual cooperation between Minsk and Yerevan in various areas will develop in the future for the friendship and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan