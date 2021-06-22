Pashinyan holds meeting with Fair Armenia party leader on sidelines of political consultations

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of holding political consultations with extra-parliamentary forces, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on June 22 with President of the Fair Armenia party Norayr Norikyan.

“Dear friends, today I met with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the latter’s initiative on holding political consultations with extra-parliamentary forces. The situation in the country was discussed”, Norikyan said on Facebook.

The Fair Armenia party participated in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, but failed to pass the minimum threshold for being elected to the parliament.

During a rally at the Republic Square on June 21, caretaker PM Pashinyan announced that he is going to hold consultations with the political forces who have participated in the elections, also calling for dialogue to the spiritual leaders.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan