Constant actions being taken for creation of professional army – Armenia Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. It’s quite a long time actions are being taken in the Armenian Armed Forces for the creation of a professional army, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan told reporters.

“For quite a long time we are taking steps on creating professional army, but at least in the foreseeable future we would not move to a professional army by 100%, there are no such programs. Steps have been taken and continue to be taken, but there is no preconditions for refusing conscription”, he said.

According to the Chief of the General Staff, their key task is to restore the Army’s combat readiness after the recent war, which they actually do and already have great achievements on this path.

“It relates to the leadership system, as well as the experience of the war is being examined very actively. We have already started implementing what is possible to introduce in the Armed Forces, in particular in combat preparedness. This is a process, which to say will end in a month or in a year, will not be so”, he said.

He stated that everything depends on the acquisition of new armament, the organization of the training process.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan