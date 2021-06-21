Armenian Government and people stood and will stand with Artsakh – Pashinyan call for eradication of contradictions

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia, head of ''Civil Contract'' Party Nikol Pashinyan urged to eradicate any attempt to sow contradictions between the Armenians of Armenia and Artsakh, assuring that the Armenian Government and people stand with Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan spoke at the rally of ''Civil Contract'' Party at the Republican Square.

‘’Unfortunately, some people attempted to sow contradictions between the Armenians of Armenia and Artsakh for their narrow political goals. I want to say that it’s inadmissible. The Armenian people and Government stood and will stand with Artsakh and Artsakh’s people’’, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that Armenia is fully committed to the fair solution of Artsakh issue in the sidelines of ‘’remedial secession’’ principle.

Pashinyan added that following the tragedy the Armenian Government implemented dozens of programs in Artsakh and no resident of Artsakh has been left without the assistance of the Armenian Government.