Russian MP comments on Armenia’s snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian citizens, who cast their ballot in the early parliamentary elections, have supported the deepening of the relations with Russia. Anti-Russian forces haven’t received even 1% of the vote, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriots, said, reports TASS.

The lawmaker said during the elections in Armenia quite active voter turnout was registered already before the daytime, there have been queues in polling stations. According to him, one of the key issues for the voters has been the further deepening of the relations with Russia in socio-economic and political direction. They are the people who voted also in favor of Nikol Pashinyan.

Viktor Vodolatsky said the parties which lost the elections should make a difficult decision for themselves and sit around the negotiation table.

“It’s necessary to sit around a table, do not provoke people to the streets, do not provoke clashes, but to sit and agree on for the benefit of Armenia”, the MP said.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The Central Electoral Commission has formed and signed the protocol on the preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan