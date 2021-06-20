Catholicos of All Armenians casts ballot

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has cast his ballot in the early parliamentary elections on June 20.

After the voting the Catholicos wished that God brings more good days to the life of the Armenian people.

The voting for early parliamentary elections kicked off in Armenia on June 20.

The vote will be concluded at 20:00, and the ballot count will begin.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances are running for parliament.

50 foreign and 68 local media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections.

8 international and 19 local organizations will carry out observer mission during the elections.

