Armenia receives new batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. A new batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been imported to Armenia, the ministry of healthcare reported.

This new batch is for 30,000 persons.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the country. The vaccination is free of charge and is carried out on voluntary basis.

Vaccinations with Sputnik V are available for people in risky groups – healthcare workers aged 18 to 54, people having chronic diseases aged over 18, residents and employees of social care centers aged 18 to 54.

Three vaccines – Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, are being used in Armenia against COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan