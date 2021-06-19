Armenia receives new batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
17:30, 19 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. A new batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been imported to Armenia, the ministry of healthcare reported.
This new batch is for 30,000 persons.
COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the country. The vaccination is free of charge and is carried out on voluntary basis.
Vaccinations with Sputnik V are available for people in risky groups – healthcare workers aged 18 to 54, people having chronic diseases aged over 18, residents and employees of social care centers aged 18 to 54.
Three vaccines – Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, are being used in Armenia against COVID-19.
