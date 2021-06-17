Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Parliament session again cancelled due to absence of quorum

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Today’s session of the Armenian parliament has again been cancelled due to the absence of quorum.

7 MPs were registered as of 10:00.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan announced that the registration will continue until necessary number of MPs are registered, but no more than 4 hours. However, as of 14:00, only 20 MPs were registered which is not enough for holding the session.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








