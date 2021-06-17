Parents of missing soldiers meet with caretaker PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Parents of missing servicemen are meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the government.

Pashinyan’s assistant Nairi Sargsyan told reporters in the government the meeting has been requested by the parents of missing soldiers.

He added that at the moment the number of missing servicemen is 275.

“We have had more than 1000 missing in action as of November. Later, as a result of DNA examinations, bodies of missing servicemen have been identified”, he said, adding that the bodies of more than 800 missing persons have been identified and have been buried.

On June 16 the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has released a document which presented a report about the actual expenditures made by the Military Insurance Fund. The Office drew the attention on the fact that the number of missing persons in the document is 1064, whereas earlier Pashinyan announced their number as 321 in the parliament.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan