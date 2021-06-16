Regional conflicts addressed during Putin-Biden meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS.The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin announced that the talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden were effective, ARMENPRESS reports, Putin said during a press conference.

Vladimir Putin said that strategic stability, trade relations, regional security and cyber security were discussed with Joe Biden.

"Probably everyone knows the topics: strategic stability, cyber security, regional conflicts, trade relations. Yes, we talked about cooperation in the Arctic," Putin said.

The talks between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in a narrow and expanded format lasted a total of 4.5 hours, including a break.