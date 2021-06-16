Pashinyan urges citizens to go to polling stations on June 20 and to establish justice

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of ''Civil Contract '' Party, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced in a meeting with the residents of Aren Community in Vayots dzor Province that the biggest goal for the goverment led by im during the last 3 years was to establish justice in the country. ARMENPRESS Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that on June 20 the Armenian people will establish justice.

‘’Today, the power is in the hands of the people'', Pashinyan said, adding that the citizens will decide the fate of any political force. ''I hope the people will conduct fair judgement because during the history of the 3rd Republic our people has mostly talked about justice and lack of justice'', he said.

‘’Dear people, on June 20 you will go to the polling stations and establish justice in Armenia’’, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that justice has been their greatest goal in the last 3 years. ‘’We have not been able to finish this process but we have done quite a lot'', Pashinyan said.