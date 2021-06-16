‘We need to come to balanced decision’ – Pashinyan on Amulsar issue

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The government’s task over the operation of Amulsar gold mine is to come to a balanced decision, that will be in accordance with the interests of Armenia, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list for the June 20 snap polls, said during the party’s election campaign in Jermuk town.

“We know that we face the situation connected with Amulsar. And we continue working on this topic, our task is to come to a respective decision that will be in line with the balanced interests of Armenia”, he said.

He said there are people who insist that the Amulsar mine must definitely operate, whereas others claim the opposite.

“But we need to come to a balanced decision. When the government finalizes any concrete program, I will personally come and talk to you, we need to solve this issue together by understanding every detail of the matter”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan