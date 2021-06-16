Armenian President congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of foundation of Chinese Communist party

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of China, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Party, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Armenia attaches importance to the further development of friendly relations with China. I am confident that the Armenian-Chinese mutually beneficial cooperation will continue strengthening and deepening for the benefit of our countries and nations. Highly valuing the effective reforms being carried out in China by the Communist Party’s and your leadership, I wish you new achievements, and to the good people of China – welfare and peace”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

President Sarkissian also congratulated Xi Jinping on the occasion of his birthday, wishing all the best.

