President of Switzerland highlights Russia's role in ensuring ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin highlighted the role of Russia in stopping the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports he said in a press conference after meeting with US President Joe Biden, hoping that on June 16 the issue will be discussed also during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

''The ceasefire that still remains in force was possible to reach due to the efforts of Russia'', the President of Switzerland said.

The Russian President and his delegation are scheduled to hold talks with the Swiss side on June 16 after meeting with the U.S. President Joe Biden.