No quorum in Parliament, session cancelled

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament’s session scheduled for June 15 has been cancelled due to the absence of quorum.

The registration of MPs started at 10:00, but no quorum was ensured. The registration continued, but no more than 4 hours, for holding the session, however, again no quorum was ensured.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan