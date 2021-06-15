No quorum in Parliament, session cancelled
YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament’s session scheduled for June 15 has been cancelled due to the absence of quorum.
The registration of MPs started at 10:00, but no quorum was ensured. The registration continued, but no more than 4 hours, for holding the session, however, again no quorum was ensured.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
09:00, 06.10.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 4
- 17:05 Flags of countries hosting EURO 2020 games have been printed on Heineken beer bottles – Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate
- 17:01 No quorum in Parliament, session cancelled
- 16:39 Central Bank forecasts high inflation level in short-run, then gradual decrease and stabilization
- 16:39 CBA President forecasts certain increase in loan interest rates
- 16:12 Armenia Central Bank revises economic growth projection to 4.6%
- 15:28 'We view Erdogan’s visit to Shushi as a new attempt to display force' – Artsakh parliamentary factions issue statement
- 13:09 COVID-19: Belarus eases entry restrictions for Armenian citizens
- 12:33 Pashinyan announces holding nationwide rally on June 17
- 12:16 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%
- 12:15 Armenia will consistently move on path of fulfilling its proposal for solving border situation – Pashinyan
- 11:38 Putin, Biden to discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict during Geneva summit
- 11:00 Armenia reports 82 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:05 No quorum in Parliament for holding session
- 08:58 Armenia election campaign: Day 9
- 08:53 European Stocks - 14-06-21
- 08:53 US stocks - 14-06-21
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-21
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-06-21
- 08:51 Oil Prices Up - 14-06-21
- 06.14-21:13 ''Civil Contract'' party completes 8th day of pre- election campaign with a rally led by Nikol Pashinyan
- 06.14-20:58 ''Armenia'' Alliance leaders present their plans at Yerevan's Shengavit District
- 06.14-20:19 Gagik Tsarukyan presents social-economic programs in Aragatsotn Province
- 06.14-18:56 Nikol Pashinyan to head car procession to Syunik Province
- 06.14-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-21
- 06.14-17:32 Asian Stocks up - 14-06-21
19:23, 06.08.2021
Viewed 1964 times Pashinyan ready to exchange his son with POWs kept in Azerbaijan
11:43, 06.08.2021
Viewed 1700 times Armenia to receive 51 fully equipped ambulances from Japan
19:50, 06.10.2021
Viewed 1487 times Shootout on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Armenian side suffers no casualties
14:40, 06.08.2021
Viewed 1416 times New York City Opera names Constantine Orbelian as Music Director and Principal Conductor
17:07, 06.12.2021
Viewed 1310 times Armenian Defense Ministry comments on information about deployment of Turkish forces in the area of Black Lake