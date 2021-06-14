Gagik Tsarukyan presents social-economic programs in Aragatsotn Province

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Gagik Tsarukyan highlighted creation of jobs in a meeting with the residents of Aragatsotn Province. According to him, it’s necessary to attract investments, open factories for the development of the country.

‘’What situation do we have today? Our people are in a very difficult situation. Many have debts and loans. We understand the problems facing our society very well and our program provides the activities and reforms for solving them’’, ARMENPRESS reports Tsarukyan as saying.

He reminded that during this period whatever he has said has been materialized. He highlighted the issue of supporting young families by creating conditions for them to solve housing issues with ease.

Gagik Tsarukyan also talked about security issues, noting that number one issue is strengthening the army. The head of ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party highlights increasing the number of contractual servicemen as an important step for strengthening the army.