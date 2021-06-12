Armenian Defense Ministry comments on information about deployment of Turkish forces in the area of Black Lake

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has commented on the information about the deployment of Turkish forces near Black Lake.

''There are media reports that it's already two days that special forces of the Turkish army are being deployed in Syunik Province, near Black Lake.

The Republic of Armenia, and particularly the Defense Ministry of Armenia, has referred to the issue numerous times, including on various international arenas, that the Turkish armed forces have great involvement in the training, instruction and even management of the Azerbaijani army. The best proof of this was the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, where the Turkish armed forces had a direct involvement. The presence of the Turkish servicemen in the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces has been long ago proved, including by the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia.

From this viewpoint, the accusations that the Defense Ministry of Armenia tries to conceal any facts over the presence of Turkish servicemen in the Azerbaijani armed forces are just groundless.

As refers to the photo of a servicemen with Turkish military logo, it has been taken on non-Armenian section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the movement of the troops was controlled by the units of the Armenian armed forces, while in the mentioned region there is no question of "deployment of a Turkish army unit" in the area’’, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the statement of the MoD Armenia.